Sheriff reminds residents to L.O.C. up their vehicles and homes during the holidays

Sheriff reminds residents to L.O.C. up their vehicles and homes during the...

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is urging residents to remember to lock their vehicles and their homes this holiday season.

Last October, Sheriff Whittington implemented the L.O.C. campaign and the Joint Criminal Apprehension Team (J-CAT) with all local law enforcement agencies, to help reduce the number of vehicles burglaries in the parish.

L.O.C., which stands for “Locking your doors, Observe your surroundings and Call for help.” And this extends to your home as well. Carelessness is often a cause of vehicle break-ins. However, you can minimize your chance of being a victim by making it harder for thieves by securing your vehicle.

You can help eliminate crime by remembering these important safety tips, especially while shopping:

DO



Always lock your car!



Close all windows.



Remove visible items from your vehicle.



Lock items in the trunk.



Park in well-lit areas.

DON’T

