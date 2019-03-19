Sheriff Whittington promotes deputy, staff

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted a deputy and a staff nurse in a ceremony Monday morning in the Sheriff’s Command Center in Plain Dealing.

Sheriff Whittington promotes Sgt. Yellott. (Courtesy photo)

Katie Rachal was promoted to Directing of Nursing for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Katie began her career with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office in 2014 before coming to Bossier she worked as a nurse for the VA Medical Center in Shreveport and for the Immigration Enforcement Office in Jena, La. Katie’s duties and responsibilities will be to oversee the staff of nurses that provide medical care for the more than 1,400 inmates housed in Bossier Parish.

Also promoted was Sergeant Joshua Yellott. Sgt. Yellott began his career with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office in 2005. He was first assigned to the P-Farm prior to attending the academy. After graduation, he then transferred to the Medium Security Facility where he worked for five years. Sgt. Yellott then transferred to the Bossier Max where he began working in the ID Section for the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Yellott will continue to work in the ID Section for the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Whittington said, “Guys, your work speaks for itself. It’s great to promote people who give their best and display professionalism each and every day.”