Sheriff Whittington swears in five new deputies

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for five new deputies Monday in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse.

“I’m always excited to welcome new deputies to our team,” said Sheriff Whittington. “The commissioning oath is something I take very seriously, because behind that Sheriff’s star is a commitment to provide courteous, professional, and responsive service to the residents of Bossier Parish.”

The process to become a member of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team begins with signing up for a test with the Human Resources Department by calling (318) 965-3459.

“If you are seeking a career that offers excitement in the workplace and a chance to make a difference in our community, then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office may have a place for you,” said Sheriff Whittington. “We still have openings and are ready to hire.”

While deputy positions require applicants to be 21 years of age, the position of corrections officers only requires a person to be at least 18 years old.

“Bossier Parish is the fastest growing parish north of I-10, and Money Magazine recently named Bossier the best place to live in Louisiana,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Such incredible growth, coupled with the expansion of additional school resource officers and our need to fill vacancies, means that this is the best time for the best and brightest to join our team.”

You can see more photos below (courtesy of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office):















