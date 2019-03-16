Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Benton area

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide after the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that the body of a man found deceased late Friday night is the result of a gunshot wound.

The deceased man is identified as Caleb Pippenger, 41, of the 100 block of Post Oak Drive, just off Crouch Road in the Benton area. Next of kin have been notified. He was found by family members unresponsive around 10 p.m. Friday, lying in the front yard of his residence during a family get-together.

Patrol deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene Friday night to begin their investigation, as well as the Benton Fire Department, Bossier Parish Medic 2, and Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office. Bossier detectives have been diligently working all day Saturday to determine what happened, and they are now treating the death as a homicide after cause of death was confirmed this afternoon by the coroner’s office.

If anyone has any information about this case or may have witnessed anything suspicious in the Post Oak Drive near Cypress Grove Circle area Friday night, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.