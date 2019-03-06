Sheriff’s Office mailing annual report to Bossier residents

Bossier Parish residents will soon start receiving the Bossier Sheriff’s Office 2017-2018 Annual Report in their mailboxes.

The report began being mailed to households in Bossier Parish starting Wednesday, March 6.

The 16-page annual report covers July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018, and features information, photos and statistics about Criminal, Corrections and Support Services divisions. Some of the items in the report include SWAT Training and specialized vehicles, Operation Clean Sweep, ICE detainees, L.O.C. program, drone deployment, Bossier Deputy as La. Deputy of the Year, and SRO who saves teacher’s life, as well as the much-acclaimed “Jailhouse Rock” lip sync video challenge.

“I continue to be impressed by the men and women of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office who serve our residents and uphold the duty of public safety to the highest level,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “They epitomize our motto of Courteous, Professional, and Responsive as we serve each and every day to keep residents safe.

“I also continue to hear from our residents and other agencies from around the state just how top-notch and dedicated our deputies, staff, Posse and Reserve are,” Sheriff Whittington continued. “Crime remains low as Bossier continues to be the fastest growing parish north of I-10, and I am grateful to the people of Bossier Parish for placing their confidence in me to work for them as their Sheriff.”

The 2017-2018 Bossier Sheriff’s Office Annual Report can also be found online at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office website at www.bossiersheriff.com, located on a link on the right-hand side of the page, or go directly to this link: http://www.bossiersheriff.com/files/2018AnnualReportFinalReduced.pdf.