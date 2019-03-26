Sheriff’s Office releases sketch of person of interest in homicide of Benton man

Sheriff’s Office releases sketch of person of interest in homicide of Benton...

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a “person of interest” in the suspected murder of a Benton man.

The drawing is of a man considered to be a “person of interest” in the homicide case of Caleb Pippenger, 31, of Benton.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to obtain the sketch through eyewitnesses at the scene who said the man was in the area that Friday night.

Pippenger was found unresponsive by family members outside his residence at the 100 block of Post Oak Drive just before 10 p.m. during a family get-together on March 15.

The sketch was provided by Jorge Molina, a forensic artist based out of Austin, Texas, with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Bossier investigators are urging anyone who may know the identity of the man in this sketch to please contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.