Sheriff’s Office says vehicle theft campaign working

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

While it’s too early for the hard numbers, the campaign started to combat vehicle burglaries and thefts in Bossier is working according to law enforcement officials.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Bossier City Police Department teamed up in October to create the L.O.C. campaign aimed at preventing families from becoming victims of theft.

Since the campaign is relatively new, it is still to early for statistics to illustrate if the campaign has improved vehicle break-ins. But Maj. Charles Gray with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division says he does believe that it has helped.

“We have been very fortunate that we haven’t had a rash of burglaries or smash and grabs,” Gray said. “Since the program has started, I think it has helped a lot. Every place I go I see the signs.”

L.O.C., which stands for “Locking your doors, Observe your surroundings and Call for help,” offers yard signs free to local residents.

“If someone comes up here, we can get you a sign to put up in your yard. It helps you and it helps to remind your neighbors,” Maj. Gray added.

Law enforcement officials note that carelessness is often a cause of vehicle break-ins. However, you can minimize your chance of being a victim by making it harder for thieves by securing your vehicle.

But Maj. Gray wants to also remind residents about the importance of not only locking car doors, but doors to the home.

“You can put a criminal out of business and protect yourself and your family by being observant, watching out for your neighbors, and paying attention late at night to vehicles in your neighborhood. If you see anything suspicious, call us,” Maj. Gray said. “Please lock your vehicle, house, shed in the back yard, the fenced gate around your yard, and keep the bushes around your house cut at a level that you can see the (border) around your home.”

As the holiday season is upon Bossier, the Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents about the Vacation Watch program.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division will check on homes when residents go vacation or to visit families out of town. The Vacation Watch program gives Bossier homeowners an added sense of security knowing their residences are secure.

“If you are going out of town for the holidays, please call us to be put on the Vacation Watch list. We want to ease your mind about the safety of your home while you are away enjoying the holiday season,” Gray said.

For further information regarding the Vacation Watch program or to add your home to the Vacation Watch program list, please call (318) 965-3487.