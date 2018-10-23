Sheriff’s Office unveils new campaign to combat rise in vehicle burglaries

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office has started a new campaign to combat the rise in vehicle burglaries.

The BSO will hold a community meeting Thursday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Viking Drive Substation to discuss its new L.O.C. campaign to remind Bossier residents of the importance of securing their vehicles.

In light of recent vehicle burglaries that continue to be a problem for parish neighborhoods, the BSO has instituted a Joint Criminal Apprehension Team (J-CAT).

Carelessness is often a cause of vehicle break-ins. However, you can minimize your chance of being a victim by making it harder for thieves by securing your vehicle. Starting this week, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office is taking the lead in implementing a new campaign to help reduce the impact this crime is having in our parish.

In the meantime, the BSO has offered the following tips and reminders for the community:

DO

– Always lock your car!

– Close all windows.

– Remove visible items from your vehicle.

– Lock items in the trunk.

– Park in well-lit areas.



DON’T

– Leave items in plain view.

– Leave your remote garage door opener in the vehicle.

– Leave the engine running when you are away from the vehicle.

– Keep original ownership papers in your vehicle.

Remember, an unlocked car is an open invitation to a car thief.