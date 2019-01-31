Sheriff’s POST academy to welcome 22 new recruits

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office welcomes 22 new recruits from five local law enforcement agencies to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy in their quest to become certified law enforcement officers.

They will train for the next 16 weeks to complete the Peace Officers Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.). Their training regimen consists of classes and scenarios to train them to become professional police officers and deputy sheriffs.

The recruits will be trained on officer survival, active shooter, officer down scenarios, academics and weapons qualifications. The training will also include physical fitness, chemical weapons, legal, defensive tactics, driving, diversity, professionalism, and other topics.

The academy is located on Old Plain Dealing Road about halfway between the cities of Benton and Plain Dealing and is hosted by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

One officer will also attend the training as a refresher to be recertified as a P.O.S.T. officer.