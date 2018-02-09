Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge to close for Gemini parade

The Bossier City Police Department will close the westbound lanes of traffic of Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge on the Bossier City side beginning approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday for the Krewe of Gemini parade.

All westbound traffic onto the bridge will be diverted onto the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. The bridge will remain closed until the parade concludes. Service roads that run along Westgate Drive east of the bridge in Bossier City will stay open so that motorists will be able to access businesses and residences in the area.