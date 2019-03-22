Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau releases fourth edition of Local Food Guide

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau has released the fourth edition of Eat Here: A Food Lover’s Guide to Shreveport-Bossier. The pocket-sized, 30-page guide may be downloaded or viewed at www.Shreveport-Bossier.org/EatHere.

Printed copies may be picked up for free at 629 Spring Street in downtown Shreveport or requested by mail by calling (800) 551-8682.

The cover of this edition features Lucky Palace Chinese Restaurant in Bossier City, a local eatery that has twice been named a semifinalist for the coveted James Beard Foundation Award for Best Wine Program. Contents of the fourth edition include a guide to international eateries in Shreveport-Bossier as well as festival fare, iconic and historic menu items, and favorite dishes of local food lovers. The brochure also includes the fourth installment of “20 Celebrated Bites,” a list of popular menu items from local restaurants in Shreveport-Bossier. Without repeating “celebrated bites,” the guide has now listed 80 popular dishes found on local menus since the first edition was published in 2015.

Located in the northwestern corner of Louisiana, Shreveport-Bossier is home to a food and drink scene that incorporates aspects of Louisiana’s legendary Cajun and Creole cookery as well as the celebrated barbecue traditions of nearby Texas, “country cooking” of the Deep South, and an incredibly diverse international community. Dishes featured in the guide range from Louisiana favorites like stuffed shrimp and icebox pie to global flavors from China, Hawaii, Peru, and beyond.

To read reviews of local restaurants in Shreveport-Bossier, visit the official destination blog at www.20×49.com.