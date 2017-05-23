The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission is pleased to announce the appointment of Donna Otwell as the new Director of Women and Children’s Program and Pastor Lee Hopper as the new Director of Men’s Program.

Donna Otwell joined the Mission in 2015 and has served in various roles during her tenure. Her desire to serve and numerous skillset led the Executive Leadership to appoint Donna as Director of Women and Children’s Program. In her short time in her new role, Donna has already revamped a new children’s ministry program and increased the role of case management in the program.

Pastor Lee Hopper joined the Mission in 2012 and has also served in various roles in the Men’s Program Department. Pastor Lee’s desire to serve and his extensive experience led the Executive Leadership to appoint him as the new Director of Men’s Program. In 2015, Pastor Lee became the manager of the Mission’s first Vocational Training Program. Thanks to his leadership, guests at the Mission receive an average of 6,000 hours of Vocational Training in various areas each month.

“Both Donna and Pastor Lee have a heart to serve. They both share the same vision of changing our cities on life at a time. They give grace and love to the hurting. They give hope to the hopeless,” says Pastor Larry Otwell, Executive Director. “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said that darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. I believe wholeheartedly that both Donna and Pastor Lee will be a light for those who come to the Mission from a world of darkness. Their love for the hurting is one piece of how the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission is going to change our cities one life at a time.”

More information on the Mission’s Life Recovery Program for Men and Women can be found at http://www.sbrescuemission.com/programs/liferecoveryprogram/.