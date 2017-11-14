Shreveport man arrested for stealing $48K in lawnmowers

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a Shreveport man has been arrested for burglarizing a Benton hardware store in late August and stealing more than $48,000 worth of lawn equipment, trespassing, and causing $2,000 in property damage.

Quandarrius Williams, 20, of the 3000 block of Amherst St. in Shreveport, was arrested Nov. 10, and charged with simple burglary, two counts of felony theft, felony criminal property damage, and criminal trespassing.

Surveillance camera footage at Tubbs Hardware and Rental on the 6100 block of Highway 3 in Benton showed a couple of suspects approach the gate of the business, one of them carrying bolt cutters, on Aug. 26, about 4:40 a.m. The suspects entered just south of Tubbs by cutting two slick-wire fences on another victim’s property before driving around the east side of the business. Although detectives were not able to identify the suspects on the camera footage, the suspects did leave behind another clue that led to the identity of Williams. Bossier Crime Scene Investigators recovered DNA at the scene of the crime, which positively identified Williams as one of the culprits. Detectives believe two or more suspects were involved.

Arrest warrants were issued for Williams, who also had recent previous arrests by the Bossier City Police Department and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for similar crimes.

In all, Williams and the other culprits stole six lawnmowers and a utility trailer from Tubbs, valued at $46,040; another utility trailer at an adjacent property, worth $2,000; and caused $2,000 worth of damage to another victim’s fence where they trespassed.

None of the lawn mowers nor trailers has been recovered at this point, as Quandarrius is being mum about the location of the stolen items. But the investigation continues, as Bossier detectives diligently seek to identify, locate and arrest the other suspect(s).

If you have any information about this crime or who may have acted with Williams, please call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.