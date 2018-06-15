A Shreveport man is deceased following an early morning shooting in Haughton.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were dispatched to the scene at 5 a.m. Friday. Deputies arrived to find Steven J. Beaird, 61, of Walker Road in Shreveport, deceased at the end of Parker Road next to a motorcycle.

Crime scene investigators with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrived to process the crime scene, and the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed multiple gunshot wounds to Beaird.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office investigators are vigorously conducting their investigation into the pre-dawn shooting. A Bossier Sheriff’s Office detective and chaplain conducted the next-of-kin death notification Friday morning.

Detectives have interviewed neighbors in the area who may have any information about what took place, and they are urging anyone else who may have any information about the case to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier Crimestoppers at (318) 424-4100.