Shreveport man found guilty of attempted murder

At the conclusion of a four-day trial, a Bossier Parish jury found Quincy Jackson of Shreveport guilty of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

The shooting occurred on January 17, 2017 near the Cordova Court Apartments in Bossier City. The victim, who was a friend of Jackson’s, was with him at a car dealership on Barksdale Boulevard moments prior to the shooting.

Despite being shot once in the head and once in the back, the victim was able to run away from Jackson and wave down an off-duty Bossier City police officer who was working security for Cordova Court Apartments. The victim was also able to give a description of the suspect, and investigators learned the victim and Jackson were together at the nearby car lot.

Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video from the dealership that provided detectives with a timeline. With the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Office and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department was able to arrest Quincy Jackson at his mother’s home in Shreveport on the same day as the shooting.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Doug Stinson. Sentencing by Judge Mike Nerren has been set for May 29, 2018. Jackson faces up to 50 years in prison without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

“We do plan to file a habitual offender bill against Mr. Jackson,” said Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin. “Quincy Jackson is a danger to society. This is his third felony conviction involving firearms, which includes a prior incident in which Quincy Jackson shot another man in Shreveport.” As a fourth felony offender, Jackson faces life in prison if he is also prosecuted as a habitual felon.

“Thanks to excellent work by state and federal law enforcement this violent criminal was caught the same day before he could hurt anyone else” Marvin said. “I am proud of law enforcement and proud of how Doug Stinson prosecuted this case for our office.”