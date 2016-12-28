From Staff Reports:

In a press release received this afternoon from Mark Crawford with the Shreveport Airport Authority, changes are coming soon to the Shreveport Regional Airport’s parking lots. The changes will begin on January 1, 2017.

The Shreveport Airport Authority recently approved SP Plus (SP+) Airport Parking, a national firm, to provide management of the paid parking lots at Shreveport Regional Airport. As part of the agreement, SP+ will begin installing new computers, parking operating equipment and other customer service improvements.

SP+ Airport division manages 72 airport parking, transportation and related programs. As part of its management agreement, SP+ will invest at least $500,000 in capital improvements.

In addition, parking rates at SHV will increase for the first time since 2012 and for only the second time since 2005. The changes are as follows:

Current Rates: Long Term Lot: $1 per 20 minutes, $8 per day

Short Term Lot: $1 per 20 minutes, $9 per day

QuickPark Lot: $1 per 20 minutes, $10 per day

New Rates, Effective January 1, 2017:

Long Term Lot: $1 per 20 minutes, $9 per day,

Short Term Lot: $1 per 20 minutes, $10 per day

QuickPark Lot: $1 per 15 minutes, $12 per day

In addition, customers will pay taxes on parking fees instead of the fees being absorbed by the Airport Authority. These rates remain well below many surrounding airports such as DFW International which recently raised parking rates to $24 per day.

A statement by Henry L. Thompson, A.A.E, IAP, Director of Airports said: “No one likes rate increases, including us at the airport, but unfortunately, with rising costs and the need for improvements, the Airport has to increase its fees in 2017.” Thompson continued, “these changes will also help keep costs as low as possible for airlines, which will help in our recruitment efforts for additional airline service.”