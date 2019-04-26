Shreveport Salvation Army sets up to help Ruston

The Shreveport Salvation Army team arrived safely in Ruston Friday morning to begin set-up to start feeding those affected by the tornado that hit the town Thursday.

Below you can see photos from the Monroe Corps’s canteen and some of the devastation (Courtesy of The Salvation Army of Monroe):











In addition, Music Mountain Water donated 84 cases of bottled water to The Salvation Army Shreveport Corps Friday morning to aid in the relief efforts in Ruston. The water will be handed out at our canteens over the weekend. Below are pictures of the water being loaded up (Courtesy of Music Mountain Water):