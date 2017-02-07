The Shreveport Vet Center/Mobile Vet Center will be at Barksdale Air Force Base for a “Team RWB 5K” Outreach Event from 3-5 p.m., Feb. 10 at 334 Davis Ave. West, Barksdale AFB.

The Readjustment Counseling Services Mobile Vet Center will be on site to support the event and counseling services. Active duty service members and eligible family members who served in a combat or war zone are now eligible to get counseling at the Shreveport Vet Center, in addition to retired or honorably discharged Combat Veterans and eligible family members. The services offered include:

Individual, group, and family readjustment counseling to assist active duty service members in making a successful transition from combat, to garrison, or civilian life.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment and help with other related problems that affect functioning within the family, work, school or other areas of everyday life.

Military sexual trauma counseling for active duty service members of both genders.

Service members will be required to provide documentation by their third visit indicating they have served in a combat or war zone to continue counseling. A copy of one of the following documents will meet this requirement: deployment demobilization order, enlisted record brief, officer record brief, or an award citation indicating service member served in a combat zone.

In addition to its regular operating hours Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Vet Center has extended hours four nights a week, Monday – Thursday until 7 p.m.

The Vet Center staff respects the privacy of all clients, and we hold information in strictest confidence. No information will be communicated to any person or agency without written consent except in necessary circumstances to avert a crisis.

Active duty service members or Veterans needing more information should call the Shreveport Vet Center at 318-861-1776.