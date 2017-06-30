Sickle Cell of Northwest Louisiana will hold its annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament July 7-9 at the newly re-constructed Cargill Park. The event marks the 40th anniversary of the event and officials look to have over 1,800 participants and 12,000 spectators.

“The Sickle Cell Softball Tournament has been a long-standing tradition and integral part of the community, and we know all of our area hotels and businesses will be glad to have it back in action with Cargill Park having been closed the last two years for renovations,” said Kelly Wells, Executive Director the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, a sponsor of the event.

In 2015, the event had a $1 million dollar economic impact to our area.

This event is a National Softball Tournament and is sanctioned by the American Softball Association. Not only are adult teams invited to play in the event, but the entire community is invited out for the Home Run Derby on Friday evening and the tournament play on Saturday and Sunday.

For information on registering for the tournament, email: nwlascdaa@bellsouth.net, or for information to attend as a spectator, visit: www.sbfunguide.com.

The Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Inc., Northwest Louisiana Chapter, was established in 1975 with a mission to assist persons that have sickle cell disease and/or sickle cell trait, to live stable and productive lives.

For information about upcoming sporting events in Shreveport-Bossier visit www.shreveportbossiersports.com, or for things to see and do in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.shreveport-bossier.org or www.sbfunguide.com.