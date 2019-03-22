Six applications filed for Bossier Schools Superintendent position

Six applicants have emerged to be the next leader for Bossier Parish Schools.

The applicants are:

Current Interim Superintendent of Bossier Schools Mitch Downey, a 34-year veteran of Bossier Schools who previously served as Bossier Schools’ assistant superintendent of administration and personnel; Brian Binggeli, superintendent of Plano ISD in Texas; Victor Mainiero, executive director of school performance for Caddo Parish Schools; Clarence Robinson, superintendent of Pine Bluff School District in Arkansas; Elizabeth Duran Swinford, CEO/HR consultant for PD Remix of Forrest Hills, NY and past superintendent of several schools systems throughout the South; Dr. Vicki Younger, current principal of Central Park Elementary in Bossier City and former principal of Forest Hills Elementary in Rapides Parish;

The window for applications as Bossier Schools Superintendent closed Thursday.

Sonja Bales, public relations liaison for Bossier Parish Schools, said nominees’ packets have been sent to another district for verification of all required credentials.

The next step will be for Bossier Parish School Board members to meet the first week of April to review the applications and move forward with the interview process.

The first round of interviews and the naming of finalists will be the week of April 15. The naming of a superintendent is expected by the week of April 22.

Downey took over for Scott Smith, who retired in early February amid a federal investigation.

You can read the applications and resumes of all the applicants here.