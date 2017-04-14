Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested six people for burglarizing vehicles and homes, stealing cars, identity theft, and drugs following a month-long investigation that has spread from Bossier Parish to surrounding jurisdictions and to Texarkana.

Arrested were:

Corey Clark, 33, of the 500 block of Meadow Brook in Shreveport. Charged with simple burglary of an inhabited building, theft of vehicle, and two counts of identity theft. Currently incarcerated at Texarkana, Texas, Police Department.

Chad Clark, 32, of the 500 block of Meadow Brook in Shreveport. Arrested Apr. 11 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, six counts of simple burglary, two counts of identity theft, access device fraud, possession of Schedule II and parole violation. Bond set at $123,500.

Chris Stanley, 37, of the 500 block of Meadow Brook in Shreveport. Arrested Apr. 11 and charged with possession of Schedule II (meth), possession of Schedule I (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Christian, 33, of the 500 block of Meadow Brook in Shreveport. Charged with theft of a vehicle and identity theft. Currently incarcerated at Texarkana, Texas, Police Department.

Dustie Sherwood, 20, of the 500 block of Meadow Brook in Shreveport. Arrested Apr. 11 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, possession of Schedule II (meth) and simple criminal property damage. Bond set at $25,500.

Jerry McClain, 28, of the 400 block of Elgin in Mooringsport. Arrested Apr. 11 and charged with simple burglary, possession of Schedule II (meth) and possession of Schedule 1 (marijuana). Bond set at $15,500.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives began their investigation in March, which led to the three brothers, Corey Clark, Chad Clark and Chris Stanley, committing criminal acts independent of one another.

“Once again, our detectives and patrol deputies did an outstanding job in getting these crooks off our streets,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “These thieves stole cars, burglarized homes and vehicles, and stole other people’s identity. Our team did a remarkable job in investigating these crimes and putting these cases together, which involved other parishes and another state. These arrests prove that we will go wherever we need to go to find you and bring you to justice.”