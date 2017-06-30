Six more homes irreparably damaged during floods in consecutive years beginning in 2015 have been approved for purchase by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

Jurors learned Wednesday the parish had received word from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency (GOHSEP) that the residences, located in Tall Timbers subdivision, can be purchased with funds designated from the 2015 flood event.

“Monica (Grappe, head of parish rights-of-way) is already working on it,” Parish Engineer Butch Ford said during his report to jury members. “We’ll be going in there and demolishing and getting things back in order for the people there.”

Ford said he hopes the next round of applications will be approved soon.

Another source of funds for flood victims could also be available from a federal agency. Ford said his office had received a letter from the Governor’s office announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowners Assistance Program.

“It’s HUD (Housing and Urban Development) money and it’s available to help,” he said. “(The state) has 96 people from Bossier Parish who have contacted them and they want us to help contact the rest of the people who have been affected.”

Ford said his staff will help people apply for the money and get up to speed on the program. Funds are just coming to the state and officials are determining what will be the criteria for qualifying and applying for the funds.

There was also good news for some parish residents who have been making a long drive to avoid a bridge that has been closed. Ford said AEP has finished moving utility lines that had been delaying replacement of the Vanceville Rd. bridge. Hopefully, crews can begin work on the bridge next week.

Jurors were reminded the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway multipurpose trail would be officially opened Wednesday the 28th with ribbon cutting ceremonies at the Red River Wildlife Refuge boat launch. Ford said the event would begin at 10 a.m. at the new pavilion.