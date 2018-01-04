Repairs have been completed to the last of two bridges on Sligo Road and the highway is open to traffic from La. Hwy. 157 to U.S. 71.

Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department workers put the finishing touches on the structure at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The two-span bridge is located on Sligo Road roughly one mile east of Caplis Sligo Road and about 200 yards west of Mayflower Road.

A temporary rock surface has been set on the completed structure and parish officials ask motorists to reduce speed when crossing the bridge. A second bridge on Sligo Road, approximately two and one half miles west of La. Hwy. 157, has been open since last week and also has a rock surface.

Once daytime temperatures reach an acceptable level, highway department workers will overlay the bridge surfaces with asphalt.