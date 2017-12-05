Contractors for the Bossier Parish Police Jury have begun construction work to extend and widen an access lane at one of south Bossier Parish’s busiest intersections.

Crews are in the process of improving the northbound merge lane from Sligo Rd. onto U.S. 71. Work began Monday morning and should be complete in three to four weeks if weather cooperates.

One lane of traffic (right hand lane) is closed on U.S. 71 from the Sligo Rd. intersection north and motorists are asked to exercise caution through the work zone. Also, the right lane of Sligo Rd. heading west to U.S. 71 is closed and drivers should be cautious entering U.S. 71 with the merge lane closed.

Funding for the project is being provided through a partnership between the state of Louisiana and the police jury.