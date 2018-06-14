When it opens, the new Veterans Resource Center at Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City will have all branches of the United States Armed Forces well-represented, thanks to Soldier’s Wish and Subway®.

June 13, Soldier’s Wish presented seven flags to personnel from the Veterans Resource Center at the Subway® restaurant on the BPCC campus. The donation included American and POW/MIA flags, and flags from each of the five military branches: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.

Karen Recchia, the Vice Chancellor of Student Services at the college, was the keynote speaker.

“This is an exciting time for the veterans on campus,” said LTC (R) Mark Ochsenbein, the Volunteer Executive Director of Soldier’s Wish. “Veterans view their flags as symbols of their service to our country, so it’s very important to have them there (in the Resource Center).”

“A veteran takes great pride in their flag,” said Susan Stakes, VA School Certifying Official at the college. “They serve their country with respect, honor and dignity. We are proud to say that Bossier Parish Community College has the most students using GI Bill benefits of any community college in Louisiana, and we are second in the state overall.”

Soldier’s Wish also presented a $1,100 check to the BPCC Foundation to provide scholarships for veteran students.

The mission of Soldier’s Wish is identifying and providing unmet needs for active duty service members, veterans of military service and their families. Subway® customers throughout the area can add a dollar amount to their purchase to support Soldier’s Wish. If anyone is aware of such a veteran, they are invited to visit the organization’s Website, soldierswish.org/nominate-a-hero.