Sonic presents more than $3,000 to injured deputy

A check from a special fundraiser was presented to a Bossier Sheriff’s deputy who is recovering from an accident that happened while on duty at a Haughton-area school.

Daniel Golden and his wife Jessica received more than $3,000 raised by he Reiser Sonic Group during a special presentation at the Sonic Haughton store Thursday.

“The community and the sheriff’s office have been great. I am so very blessed.” Golden said. “I appreciate everything everybody has done for me and my family.”

Golden, a School Resource Officer for Platt Elementary, was directing school zone traffic on U.S. 80 in front of the school just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 24 when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

Golden sustained broken legs and head injuries, including a concussion due to the accident. He was able to recently go home to heal and recover, which will be a lengthy process.

Golden said he is still receiving medical care and has one more surgery to undergo.

“It’s been tough, but it’s going,” he said. “After my next knee surgery, I will know more.”

Area Sonic restaurants owned by the Reiser Group held a fundraiser Feb. 19 that saw more than $3,100 raised to help aid Golden.

“This is a great opportunity for us to help the community and show our support to local law enforcement. They do so much for us. It is our honor to give back as much as we can,” said Bo Cobb, area Sonic manager.

Golden is a 37-year-old deputy and 10-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, with service from 2007 to 2012, and then again from 2013 to present.

Those who would like to directly donate to Golden can do so via the BPSO Deputy Daniel Golden Fund at any Barksdale Federal Credit Union location.