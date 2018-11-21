South Bossier restaurant feeds those in need this holiday

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

A south Bossier business is giving back to those who are in need this Thanksgiving season.

Owners of Fat Tuesday Sandwich Shop and Bakery, Brady and Ashley Hibner, will be serving a hearty Thanksgiving meal to roughly 45 homeless individuals at Holy Cross Hope House, located at 762 Austen Place in Shreveport on Nov. 26.

“This community has treated us so well, we want to give back. We have been open for about 10 months now and we feel very fortunate to have this opportunity to give a little something back to those who are in need,” Hibner says.

Donna Earnest, executive director of Hope House a day shelter for the homeless in Shreveport, says that without the generosity from community residents to prepare, serve and volunteer their time at Hope House, many individuals would go hungry.

“We don’t have a kitchen to prepare hot meals. So it means a lot to us that community residents take their time to not only make the food, but to bring it to the Hope House and serve what they prepared. It’s amazing to see how many generous people there are in the community,” Earnest said.

State Representative Dodie Horton (R-Haughton) is a friend of the Hibners. She was touched to hear the willingness and kindness of owners of a small business in south Bossier volunteering their time and money to feeding the homeless for Thanksgiving. It makes her proud and blessed to be from a community with residents who have such kind hearts.

“Small business is the backbone of our economy and I want to support them anyway that I can. I think them serving Thanksgiving dinner to the homeless speaks volumes about their heart. They have a heart for the community. Not only do they want to make a living and thrive in south Bossier, but they have a heart for those who have no home to go to. It blesses me to be from Bossier Parish because of people like them,” Horton says.

This will be the first year the Hibners will be serving those less fortunate a Thanksgiving dinner. It is unknown at this time if they will make this a tradition and serve every year, but they hope it will be.

“This is our first year doing something like this and we are excited. At this moment we are not sure if we will do this every year, but we hope so. We will just have to wait and see,” Brady said.