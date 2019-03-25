South Bossier traffic to get some help with signal change

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

South Bossier residents could soon see a minor traffic signal upgrade that will have a big impact on their traffic.

Officials are investigating whether to install a left turn arrow when turning northbound from Jamestown Apartments onto US 71.

Erin Buchanan, spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said, “Based on crash data, traffic volume, sight distances, and a review of the potential delay if a turn signal is installed, we are recommending adding this phase to the signal that is already there.”

Before installation of the turning phase, it has to be approved by the Chief Engineer in Baton Rouge.

To make a left turn from Jamestown Apartments onto US 71, residents have to yield to traffic coming from Golden Meadows.

When equipment and personnel become available, the turning phase will be installed. Currently there is no installation date at this time.

A local resident requested DOTD to study the possibility of installing the left turn arrow phase.