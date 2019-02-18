South Bossier woman arrested in stabbing death of husband

A south Bossier woman has been arrested for stabbing her husband to death.

On February 17, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Bossier City Police responded to a residence in the 5400 block of Foxglove Drive in the Golden Meadows subdivision. Officers located an unresponsive male subject with a puncture wound to the chest.

Robert Walker, 71, of 5423 Foxglove Drive was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bossier City Fire Department.

During the investigation into the death, police found evidence that Walker’s wife, Betty Walker, 75, stabbed him in the chest. Detectives obtained a warrant for B. Walker’s arrest on the charge of 2nd degree murder.

B. Walker was booked into the Bossier City jail. Bail is set at $250,000.