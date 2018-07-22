From The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

Motorists are advised that beginning on Friday, July 20, 2018, the southbound outside lane of LA 3105 (Airline Drive) at Shed Road will be closed beginning at 9 pm. The north bound left turn lane to Shed Road will also be closed. The Airline southbound right turn lane to Shed Road will remain open. This work is expected to last 7 days.

This work is associated with the widening of Shed Road.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Alternate Route: Eastbound Shed Road traffic should travel east on Misty Lane, north on Hollow Lane to Shed Road.

Restriction/Permits: No eastbound permitted loads from LA 3105 (Airline Drive) to Shed Road.

Safety Reminder:

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking or biking near an active work zone.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-800-ROAD-511 (1-800-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.