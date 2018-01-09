Special Olympics Louisiana will host the eighth annual Polar Plunge at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at East Ridge Country Club, 1000 Stewart Dr. in Shreveport.

Everyone is invited to come and take the plunge in to the icy cold water for a bare minimum of $50. Costumes are encouraged. There will be events for the whole family, music, food, drinks and more. Students and children of all ages are encouraged to participate.

For up to date information, visit www.laso.org. You can also create your own fundraising page and have your friends and family sponsor your plunge.

Special Olympics Louisiana (SOLA) is a state-wide organization that changes lives by promoting understanding, acceptance and inclusion between people with and without intellectual disabilities. SOLA offers year-round programs for 14,880 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in all 64 parishes with the help of 15,000 volunteers. We have health, education, leadership, family, training and sports programs for people beginning at age 2 and there is no upper age limit. There is no cost to participate in Special Olympics. For more information about Special Olympics Louisiana, visit www.laso.org, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/specialolympicslouisiana or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SOLouisiana.