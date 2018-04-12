The speed limit on a portion of one of Bossier Parish’s major roadways has been changed.

Benton Road/LA Hwy. 3 from Wemple Road to Burt Boulevard in Bossier Parish has dropped from 65 miles-per-hour to 55 mph.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development released a notice Thursday advising motorists that a speed limit reduction has been implemented from what amounts to almost the limits of Bossier City to Benton.

The reduction is a result of a traffic study of the LA 3 corridor along the 6-mile stretch of road.

“While we don’t release specifics of crash data that is reviewed during a traffic study, this speed limit reduction on LA 3 was implemented as a result of a requested study along this corridor. The study produced results that warranted a reduction in the speed limit,” said Erin Buchanan, DOTD public information officer.

Buchanan said safety study requests aren’t a rarity.

“It’s not uncommon to receive requests for studies to look at possible safety improvements along a particular corridor. If that is requested of the District, we still study it at that time.”

She added that there are no further changes in terms of speed limit planned along the corridor.