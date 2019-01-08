Spencer Kiper named among Louisianans of the Year

Bossier Schools’ own Spencer Kiper can add yet another title to his growing repertoire. The 2019 Louisiana State Teacher of the Year has been named by Louisiana Life magazine as one of nine Louisianans of the Year.



Kiper is an award-winning STEM educator at Elm Grove Middle School who is being singled out by the magazine for thinking outside the box to expose his students to the real-world applications and possibilities of science, technology, engineering and math.



Outside of the classroom, Kiper is educating teachers at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama to build STEM programs at their schools and most recently in Abu Dhabi. .



There is no question Kiper is a rock star in Bossier Schools’ eyes. Now, others throughout the state, nation and world are seeing for themselves why he has been chosen among the select group of 2019 Louisianans of the Year. http://www.myneworleans.com/Louisiana-Life/January-February-2019/Louisianians-of-the-Year/#Spencer%20Kiper

