Spirit of Bossier club to host Freedom Shrine dedications at Haughton, Airline High Schools

The members of the Spirit of Bossier National Exchange Club will hold two dedication presentations for the Freedom Shrines at the Haughton Middle School at 3 p.m., Friday, April 12, and Arline High School, at 3 p.m., Monday, April 15.



The Freedom Shrine is a collection of photographic reproductions of original documents from American history. The display includes approximately 30 document replicas of the Bill of Rights, the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, among others.



“Club members hope that dedicating this Freedom Shrine will remind all citizens of the courage, dedication and sacrifice of their forefathers. In addition, the club hopes to help young people learn how important it is to make certain that our precious freedom is preserved,” said Geoff Shetler, president of the Spirit of Bossier Exchange Club.



The Spirit of Bossier National Exchange Club is a group of men and women working to make America a better place to live through one national project, Prevention of Child Abuse, and other community service projects. The members of The National Exchange Club have dedicated almost 11,000 Freedom Shrines in schools, military installations and government buildings since the program’s inception in 1949. The Freedom Shrine program is one of many that Exchange Clubs sponsor to encourage citizenship and patriotism among their fellow Americans.