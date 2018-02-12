Sports Commission adds to staff

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission recently named Ronald Oswalt to the position of Strategic Partnerships and Sponsorships Director. Oswalt will be responsible for establishing and mentoring business partnerships and sponsorships that generate value to the hosted events and return on investment to the partners.

Oswalt is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Sports Administration/Sports Psychology Bachelor’s Degree. He has served as the director of marketing and strategic partnerships for the Heart of Texas College Bowl Game. He was also founder of Sports Marketing Experts and former chief operations officer for TexasHSFootball.com.

While serving as vice-president/general manager for the Austin Turfcats Professional Arena Football team, he was recognized by the Indoor Football Network as General Manager of the Year. He has also worked for the Katy Copperheads of the National Indoor Football League, Texas Copperheads of the Arena Football League 2, and the Beaumont Drillers of the American Professional Football League.

Oswalt has also worked as active media covering the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans and the University of Southern Mississippi. He also has covered the Humanitarian Bowl, Liberty Bowl, Texas Bowl and Alamo Bowl for college football and has been featured on CNN, USA Today and Good Morning America just to name a few.

“We are excited to bring Ronald on board,” said Kelly Wells, executive director of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. “He brings many years of experience in sports event and media partnerships, promotions and media experience to the Commission.”

Oswalt has many years of experience in customer service/marketing and he believes that the best way to meet and exceed a customer’s needs and expectations, is to take the time to familiarize himself with the customer. He feels that it is imperative that the customer feel confident and secure in the purchases they are making. He is committed to taking the time needed to earn this confidence with you and your company in order to assist you in making your marketing decisions, while supporting the local Shreveport-Bossier City area and surrounding communities.

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission is a division of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau in partnership with the City of Shreveport, City of Bossier City, Caddo Parish Commission and Bossier Parish Police Jury. The overall mission of the organization is teaming up with the community to bring sporting events and festivals to Shreveport-Bossier City, Caddo and Bossier Parishes creating economic growth and quality of life.

For more information on the new Shreveport-Bossier Corporate Partnership playbook, email Ronald Oswalt at roswalt@sbsports.org.