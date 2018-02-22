More than 1,200 student archers from 52 schools will compete in the 2018 Archery in Louisiana Schools (ALAS) State Tournament on March 3 at the Shreveport Convention Center. Students will be competing for $20,000 in scholarships and a chance to advance to the national tournament.

The event, which begins at 8 a.m., is open to the public. Admission fee is $5 for adults and free to those 18 years old and younger. The tournament runs throughout the day with the awards ceremony set for 7 p.m. This year’s state tournament will include both bullseye and 3-D competitions. Students qualified for the state tournament in two regional events held in January and February.

Volunteers to assist at this year’s event are still being recruited. To volunteer, please contact ALAS State Coordinator Chad Moore at cmoore@wlf.la.gov or 318-230-4352.

The ALAS program, administered by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), is part of the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP), which teaches international target archery skills to students in grades 4-12. About 200 schools and 24,000 students in Louisiana participate in the program. Nationally, more than 14,000 schools and 2.4 million students take part in the NASP program.

The 2018 ALAS State Tournament is made possible by the generous contributions of our sponsors: Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, Man Cave Archery, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation, National Wild Turkey Federation-Louisiana Chapter, Hoot & Holler Archery, LSU AgCenter, Morrell Targets, H&E Equipment Services, Whitetails Unlimited-Cenla Buckbusters, Quality Deer Management Association-Red River Branch, Homeland Security, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Cenla Bowbenders, Louisiana Bowhunter, Y-Not Stop and Outlaw’s BBQ.

ALAS has grown rapidly since May of 2012 when about 35 schools participated. The program is offered in all parts of the state from rural to metropolitan areas.

The ALAS/NASP program is available to all schools in Louisiana and grants are available to assist with equipment purchases. For more information about the ALAS program, contact ALAS State Coordinator Chad Moore at cmoore@wlf.la.gov or 318-230-4352.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. For more information, visit us at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive recreational or commercial fishing email and text alerts, signup at http://www.wlf.la.gov/signup.