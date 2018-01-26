The Bossier City Fire Department’s home smoke detector program received a boost through a generous donation from State Farm Insurance.

Local State Farm Agent Kerry Landry and State Farm’s Northwest Louisiana Sales Leader Tony Smith presented a $2000 grant to the Bossier City Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau to purchase smoke detectors, which will be distributed to Bossier City residents free of charge as part of an ongoing service provided by the Bossier City Fire Department.

According to the latest statistics from the National Fire Protection Association three of every five home fire deaths result from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

Any Bossier City resident in need of a smoke detector can call the Bossier City Fire Department at (318)741-8704 to arrange a convenient time to have a new smoke detector installed in their home free of charge.