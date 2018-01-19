State lawmakers urge Senate to avoid government shutdown

Last night, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation to continue funding the federal government, maintain critical military operations and provide a long-term reauthorization of the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) that covers nearly 9 million children across the country and more than 161,000 in Louisiana.

Reps. Mike Johnson (La.-04), Ralph Abraham, M.D. (La.-05), Garret Graves (La.-06), Clay Higgins (La.-03), and Majority Whip Steve Scalise (La.-01) released the following statement after voting in support of this legislation:

“The House did its job yesterday and voted to fund our government, providing critical funding for our military and ensuring the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) has long-term funding so our most vulnerable children can continue to receive the health care they need. Now, the only thing standing in the way of funding for our troops and our children are Senate Democrats playing dangerous political games. The time has come for Senate Democrats to decide if they are going to put shutting down the government to force immediate amnesty for illegal immigrants over providing health care for nearly 9 million American children, including over 161,000 kids in Louisiana. Our families and troops deserve to be put first, and Senate Democrats must stop their hostage tactics and do the right thing by voting to keep our government open.”