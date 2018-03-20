BATON ROUGE—The State Library of Louisiana is excited to announce the results of the 2017-2018 Louisiana Readers’ Choice Awards, which include a chapter book following the adventures of two hilarious pranksters, a graphic novel exploring the awkward middle school years, and a Young Adult fantasy/dystopia featuring a powerful queen.

With the program in its 19th year, Louisiana’s young people read more than 73,597 books and cast 24,749 votes, allowing their voices to be heard.

Louisiana Young Readers’ Choice Grades 3-5 Winner: The Terrible Two (Abrams) by Mac Barnett & Jory John, illustrated by Kevin Cornell

Louisiana Young Readers’ Choice Grades 6-8 Winner: Awkward (Yen Press) by Svetlana Chmakova

Louisiana Teen Readers’ Choice Grades 9-12 Winner: Red Queen (HarperTeen) by Victoria Aveyard

Honor titles include Ellie’s Story (Starscape) by W. Bruce Cameron for the grade 3-5 list, Backlash (Scholastic) by Sarah Darer Littman for the grade 6-8 list, and All American Boys (Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books) by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely for the teen list. Winners are selected from diverse booklists carefully chosen by committees of school and public librarians from across the state, and many students cast their ballots on voting machines supplied by the Secretary of State’s Voter Outreach Division.

“The Louisiana Readers’ Choice Program introduces Louisiana students to the kind of books that inspire a lifelong love of reading,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. “And as an added bonus, the opportunity to use real voting machines helps encourage an interest in democracy among our young citizens. The program invests in the future of our state in the best possible way.”

“It’s wonderful to see so many Louisiana schools and libraries participating in this program,” said Rebecca Hamilton, State Librarian of Louisiana. “High literacy rates contribute to everything from economic growth, to reduction in crime, increased civic engagement, and can even improve community health. On an individual level, reading is not only a pleasure, but can increase self-esteem and confidence, and can set students up for success years down the line.”

An awards ceremony for honored book authors will be held at the Louisiana Book Festival on Saturday, Nov. 10. For more information about the program, including previous winners, how to participate, and additional resources such as free bookmarks, posters, study guides, etc., visit www.state.lib.la.us.