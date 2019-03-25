State of Bossier address to highlight 2018 successes and 2019 outlook for Bossier

Bossier Parish and City leaders will partner with the Bossier Chamber of Commerce to present The State of Bossier Address at 11:30 a.m. on April 2 at the Hilton Garden Inn’s Garden Event Center.

In its fifth year, the luncheon, presented by sponsor CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System, will feature a panel, including Benton Mayor Shelly Horton Jr., Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker, Haughton Mayor Jack Hicks as well as the 2019 Bossier Parish Police Jury President, Doug Rimmer.



Economist Dr. Harold Christensen, who has taught economics and served as the director of the Center for Economics Education at Centenary College, will lend his expertise to speak on the growth of Bossier as well.

Christensen’s areas of expertise include interest rates, network economics, fleet utilization and business valuations. He will give a comparative economic analysis for Bossier City/Parish. His presentation will include train graphics that help illustrate the economic impact of this mode of transportation in our area.



“The State of Bossier Address is a great annual event for the Chamber and for Bossier,” said Bossier Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Johnson. “This event shows our community and our region what great things are going on in Bossier and how the city and parish are emerging as leaders in innovation for our area.



“But, more importantly, the State of Bossier Address shows the strong partnerships within our community and how our local leaders are working together to grow Bossier,” she added.

Tickets to the event are available at $45 each at www.bossierchamber.com. For more information, contact the Bossier Chamber of Commerce at (318) 746-0252.

