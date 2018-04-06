Bossier Parish and City leaders will partner with the Bossier Chamber of Commerce to present The State of Bossier Address on April 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn’s Garden Event Center.

In its fourth year, the luncheon will feature a panel, including Benton Mayor Shelly Horton Jr., Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker, Haughton Mayor and Plain Dealing Mayor David Smith, as well as the Bossier Parish Police Jury President for 2018, Glenn Benton.

These officials will sit on a panel together, starting the discussion by telling the audience about their successes and challenges in 2017 and moving forward into 2018. Then, the panel will be asked questions, submitted by Bossier Chamber members, for a Question and Answer session.

In addition to parish and city leaders, Douglas White, the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at LSU Shreveport will give a regional economic outlook with statistics and information specific to Bossier Parish as well as points of interest to the business community.

“The State of Bossier Address is a great annual event for the Chamber and for Bossier,” said Bossier Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Johnson. “This event shows our community and our region what great things are going on in Bossier and how the city and parish are emerging as leaders in innovation and growth in the area.

“But, more importantly, the State of Bossier Address shows the strong partnerships within our community and how our local leaders are working together to grow Bossier.”