The Red River was at 31.16 feet at 7 a.m. today, about a foot above the flood stage of 30 feet. Boodcau also was in minor flood stage at 186.09 feet, about nine feet above flood stage of 172 feet.

The forecast calls for rain to dissipate this morning, giving way to clear skies overnight. The next strong chance of rain in the forecast is for Sunday.

State officials were in the Bossier-Shreveport area Wednesday to speak with local officials and assess the flooding situation.

“We certainly recognize and appreciate the local partnerships that exist here, and all of the hard work that has gone on over the last seven to 10 days as the severe weather has impacted the area,” said Casey Tingle, deputy director for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management. “We’re just here to support and help in any way we can.”

Tingle said state officials took a helicopter tour before the briefing to survey the situation.

“We need to hear what they’re watching and what they are paying attention to,” Tingle said. “We need to know how these waterways and rivers are impacted and what the long-term effects are in terms of backwater flooding. It’s certainly beneficial to us to have the local perspective in terms of what’s going on on the ground.”

Tingle said the state of emergency delcared by Gov. John Bel Edwards was necessary to assist local efforts.

“It allows the state to share resources and provide resources such as sandbags and things like that to the local parish governments as they need to request those,” he said.