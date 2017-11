State Sen. Ryan Gatti, District 36, will host two Town Hall meetings to review the legislative session and discuss the state budget, as well as answer questions from the public.

The first meeting will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov 12 at Our Place Bar and Grill, 300 Cryers Camp Rd., in Elm Grove.

The second will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at Haughton’s Town Hall, 118 W. McKinley Ave.

Light refreshments will be served. Please RSVP by calling Robin at 318.746.0861.