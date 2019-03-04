Stonebridge golf course listing stirs community interest

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Speculation and rumors have surfaced amongst the local community that Bossier City is interested in purchasing the Golf Club at Stonebridge.

The club is currently owned by Eugene Ji, who purchased it as well as the Olde Oaks Golf Club in August 2013 from the Municipal Police Employees Retirement System.

Traci Landry, public information officer for the City of Bossier City, did not confirm Bossier City’s interest in purchasing the club.

She says the city “likes to stay apprised of what properties are on the market.”

“As a city that takes an interest in its own property market, Bossier City likes to stay apprised of what properties are on the market should an opportunity for development present itself,” Landry said.

Terry Petzold, president of the Stonebridge subdivision’s Community Association, said the neighborhood is a separate entity from the golf club and is not involved in with the ownership or sale of the property.

“I can confirm that the Stonebridge Golf club is for sale and listed through Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/Ally Real Estate for $3 million. As you may or may not know, the Stonebridge Community Association, or HOA, is a separate entity from the golf club, therefore we are not partnered or involved in any way with the ownership or potential sale of the property,” Petzold said. “We wish them nothing but the best and hope the property is sold to a great team or organization looking to expand.”

Berkshire Hathaway and Stonebridge Golf Club’s general manager did not respond to inquiries to comment before publication deadline.

The Press-Tribune reported last year that Petzold proposed at the Community Association’s annual meeting that residents collectively purchase the course for the cost of $10,000 per household.

However, the proposal did not get voted through and Petzold did not pursue the matter any further.

“The entire proposal is for the betterment of the community and for everyone’s home values to increase. We are going to stand by our bylaws, covenants and amendments,” he said in June.