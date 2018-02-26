Strain: Prepare livestock for rising river

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said livestock and farm equipment owners in the Bossier City area should prepare to move both to higher ground as a result of river flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain is forecast in northwest Louisiana Tuesday and Wednesday. Flooding along the Red River could put livestock in harm’s way.

“Cattlemen should be prepared to move livestock, feeding capability and equipment to higher ground, if necessary. Excessive rainfall could cause flooding issues in areas that historically flood. It is always important to have a game plan for times such as this,” Strain said.

Strain also advises taking precautionary measures when working and moving livestock in flood waters and along highways.

The flooding is expected to continue downriver to Alexandria Thursday.

Livestock owners who need assistance should call their local Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP).

For more information on emergency preparation for livestock, go to www.LDAF.la.gov or www.getagameplan.org.