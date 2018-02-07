Student nurses at BPCC to host cardiovascular tests for student athletes

The Student Nurse Association at Bossier Parish Community College is collaborating with The Brandon Goyne Foundation and Wimbledon Athletics, the athletic testing division of Wimbledon Health Partners, to provide cardiovascular testing to student athletes between the ages of 12 and 25.

Appointments are available from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, in the BPCC Nursing Lab, on the third floor of Building H on the BPCC campus, 6220 E Texas St.

Tests include EKGs and echocardiograms to detect heart conditions that can cause sudden cardiac arrest. The American Heart Association reports that every three days in the U.S., a young athlete dies from sudden cardiac arrest. In the majority of cases, there are no warning signs or symptoms prior to a cardiac event, making primary prevention so important.

Vascular ultrasound will also be performed to identify vascular conditions common to athletes, such as blood clots. All tests are non-invasive and involve no radiation exposure. The privacy of each student is maintained.

There are no upfront costs for the testing. Services provided will be billed to your health insurance. If you have questions regarding your health benefits or do not have insurance, call (855) 200-8262 and ask to speak with Customer Relations.

Registration is required in advance. Visit www.wimbledonhealthpartners.com/bpcc to learn more and to secure a spot.

CARDIOVASCULAR TESTING FOR STUDENT ATHLETES