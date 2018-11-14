Students awarded Louisiana Heroes Scholarship

Four Bossier Parish high school students are on the receiving end of the Louisiana Heroes’ Scholarship, thanks to at least a couple of their parents being Bossier Parish educators.

Katie Black, Parkway High; Spencer Favor, Airline High; Creighton France, Benton High; and Anna Kate Semmes, Benton High, were four of the five students selected for $2,500 scholarships. They were honored at the recent Louisiana Heroes’ Scholarship Fundraising Gala.

The Louisiana Heroes’ Scholarship Fund was created to provide college and vocational school tuition to the children of Louisiana’s teachers, coaches, law enforcement officers and first responders.