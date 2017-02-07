The Airline Vikings defeated the Bossier Bearkats 49-46 in the championship game of the freshman district boys basketball tournament last week.

Bossier won the junior varsity tournament with a 51-36 victory over Parkway. The Bearkats finished the season 15-0.

Meanwhile, Benton won the freshman girls tournament with a 46-29 victory over Richwood late last month. The Lady Tigers finished the season 13-0. It’s the second year in a row the Benton freshman team has gone undefeated.

In the freshman boys tournament, Bossier defeated Captain Shreve 36-30 in the semifinals. Dante Bell led the Bearkats with 12 points. Otis Smith and James Davis scored 10 and nine, respectively.

Smith poured in 27 points in the title game. Bell added 10. Bossier finished the season 13-4.

Bossier defeated Shreve 58-42 in the JV tournament semifinals. Isaiah Wallace and Landric Watson topped the Bearkats with 12 points each. Brenden Moseley added 11.

Kalaas Roots poured in 18 points in the title game. Watson added 11 and Tyron McCoy seven.

Qua Chambers led Benton with 18 points in the girls freshman tournament championship game. Dana Wainwright added 11.

In addition to Chambers and Wainwright, team members are Alisa Harris, Ashanti Gavin, Mar’Kayla Clark, Claire Ambrose, Emily Cox, Ashlyn Bailey and Ma’Kaila Antwine.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com