The Freshman and Junior Varsity League basketball tournaments conclude Saturday at Airline.

In the freshman semifinals, Bossier faces Captain Shreve at 9 a.m. and Haughton takes on Parkway at 10:15. The championship game is at 2 p.m.

In the junior varsity semifinals, Bossier plays Airline at 11:30 and Benton meets Parkway at 12:45 p.m. The championship game is at 3:15.