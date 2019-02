The Parkway Panthers won the Junior Varsity League tournament with a 51-42 victory over Bossier on Saturday at Airline.

Parkway was also runner-up in the Freshman League tournament, falling to Captain Shreve 59-49 in the title game.

Bryce Roberts led the Parkway JV with 20 points. Quincy Jones had 10.

Bossier’s Tim King hit six 3-pointers and scored 19 points. Corey Deen added 13.

Christian McCoy led the Parkway freshman squad with 20 points. Jalen Thornton added 10.